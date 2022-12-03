Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,500 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 372,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deterra Royalties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Deterra Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DETRF remained flat at 3.19 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934. Deterra Royalties has a 52 week low of 2.50 and a 52 week high of 3.83.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. It is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. The company holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

