Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DECK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $411.92.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $389.32 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $410.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.69 and its 200-day moving average is $312.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $4,824,959. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

