Decentralized Social 1-Day Volume Reaches $312,305.06 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $99.45 million and $312,305.06 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for $9.44 or 0.00055435 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

