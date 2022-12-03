Decatur Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.83.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $496.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $450.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.78. The firm has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $330.34 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

