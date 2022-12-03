Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.3 %

Albemarle stock opened at $284.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.24 and a 200-day moving average of $257.01.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.37.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

