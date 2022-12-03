Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €65.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($67.01) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($56.70) price objective on Danone in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.79) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($57.73) price target on Danone in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($50.52) price target on Danone in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($55.67) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €51.22 ($52.80) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.72. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($63.78) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($74.36).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

