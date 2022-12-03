Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,984,400 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 1,752,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dali Foods Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DLLFF remained flat at 0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.45. Dali Foods Group has a 12-month low of 0.45 and a 12-month high of 0.51.
About Dali Foods Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dali Foods Group (DLLFF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Dali Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dali Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.