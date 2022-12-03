Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,984,400 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 1,752,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dali Foods Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DLLFF remained flat at 0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.45. Dali Foods Group has a 12-month low of 0.45 and a 12-month high of 0.51.

About Dali Foods Group

Dali Foods Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells food and beverages in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Manufacture and Sale of Household Consumption, Manufacture and Sale of Snack Food, Manufacture and Sale of Ready-To-Drink Beverage, and Others.

