Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 510,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Cytosorbents Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Transactions at Cytosorbents

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,374.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 33.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

