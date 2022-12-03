Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Stock Performance

Shares of CYRN stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cyren has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $13.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRN. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the third quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the first quarter worth $426,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the first quarter worth $59,000. 21.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

Featured Articles

