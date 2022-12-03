Cynosure Management LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Booking by 4.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Booking by 9.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Booking by 4.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 195,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,971,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,085.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,841.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,916.87.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

