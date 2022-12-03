CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.
CyberAgent Stock Performance
CYGIY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 395. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. CyberAgent has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $8.93.
About CyberAgent
