Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Short Interest Update

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Stock Performance

NASDAQ CUTR traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 343,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98. Cutera has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cutera

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.