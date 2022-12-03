Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,023 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Customers Bancorp worth $20,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CUBI. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of CUBI opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

