Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in November

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,186,200 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 1,078,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.