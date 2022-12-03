Cunning Capital Partners LP Sells 44,605 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cunning Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,605 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.2% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,476,000 after acquiring an additional 405,477 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,569,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,348,000 after acquiring an additional 342,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 73,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Shares of BAC opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $289.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

