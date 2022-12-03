Cunning Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 7,415 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250,062 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 151.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,142 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 90.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,253,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Shares of CMI opened at $249.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.