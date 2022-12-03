Cunning Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 11,745 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Nucor by 15.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 8.9% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 32,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,246,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,157,000 after acquiring an additional 169,199 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $897,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.97.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.29%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.