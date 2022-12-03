Cunning Capital Partners LP Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $236.13 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.23 and its 200 day moving average is $196.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

