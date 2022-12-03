Cunning Capital Partners LP Lowers Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cunning Capital Partners LP cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,960 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises 1.2% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $217.73 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.55 and its 200 day moving average is $211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.