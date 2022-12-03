Cunning Capital Partners LP Buys New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 14.2% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 690,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,925,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 40.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

