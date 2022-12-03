Cunning Capital Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Seagate Technology by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,285.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,453 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

STX stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.