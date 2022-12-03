Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Cummins Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cummins by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 313,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,788,000 after buying an additional 58,449 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Cummins by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 66.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $249.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.58 and its 200 day moving average is $217.16. Cummins has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

