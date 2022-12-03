CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSRLF opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. CSR has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CSR in a report on Sunday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

