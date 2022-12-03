Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0645

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Cronos has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.63 billion and $14.63 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00080015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00024881 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

