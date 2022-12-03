Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.82

Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.82 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 53.88 ($0.64). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.65), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Croma Security Solutions Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.69. The stock has a market cap of £8.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Croma Security Solutions Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Croma Security Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

