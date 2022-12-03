Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Sells $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,974,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 18th, Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $103.99 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $169.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after buying an additional 1,558,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Crocs by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

