Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Sells 875 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $798,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 28.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 422,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

NVS opened at $89.99 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

