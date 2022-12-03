Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Sells 35 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Cigna makes up approximately 3.0% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 56.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Up 1.2 %

CI opened at $327.20 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $198.08 and a fifty-two week high of $331.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.86 and a 200-day moving average of $285.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Cigna

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.