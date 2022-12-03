Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Sells 3,075 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Kellogg by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $7,107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $7,107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,064,712. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

