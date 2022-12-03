Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.8% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after buying an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,034,000 after purchasing an additional 142,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $228.29 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.38 and a 200 day moving average of $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.