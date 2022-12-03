Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $1.98 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $2.50.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
