Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $1.98 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 87.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

