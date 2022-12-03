Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the October 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRARY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.37) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($10.93) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($11.86) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole Trading Up 1.0 %

CRARY stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.