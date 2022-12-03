Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the October 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CRARY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.37) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($10.93) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($11.86) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.
CRARY stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.68.
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
