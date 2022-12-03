Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMCT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $136.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is presently -37.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.