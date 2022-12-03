Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.5% annually over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 79.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.

CBRL traded down $14.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.87. 1,879,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $139.90.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

