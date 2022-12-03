Cowen Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $180.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.35 and its 200 day moving average is $167.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.78 and a beta of 1.07. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $2,063,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

