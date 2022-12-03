Covenant (COVN) Price Tops $2.29 on Exchanges

Covenant (COVN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Covenant has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $154.58 million and $148,115.65 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00013486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

