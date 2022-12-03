Coury Firm Asset Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coury Firm Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.5% of Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $285.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

