Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives $3.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark cut shares of Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Corus Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.40 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $343.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.95%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

