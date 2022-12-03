Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 24.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 257.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

CRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 418,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,458. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.10%.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

