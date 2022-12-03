Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,351 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 365,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 256,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 149,363 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 59,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.23 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.