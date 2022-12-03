Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 535 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 827.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 155,030 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 860,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 132,583 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 311,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 58,738 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

