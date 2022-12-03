Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $166.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.06.

