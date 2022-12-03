Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,927 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 672,079 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $342,740,000 after buying an additional 47,870 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $536.16 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.17 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $526.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.91.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

