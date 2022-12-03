Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 37,473 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 1,538.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,473 shares during the period. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF comprises 0.5% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.