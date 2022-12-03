Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives $108.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.25.

Several research firms recently commented on CPA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CPA stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89. Copa has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $97.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $809.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copa will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.