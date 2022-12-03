Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,600 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 763,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

CTSDF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.14.

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. 4,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,771. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

