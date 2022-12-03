Contrasting iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Vasamed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for iRhythm Technologies and Vasamed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 2 8 0 2.80 Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $158.36, suggesting a potential upside of 42.80%.

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Vasamed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -33.79% -39.31% -22.42% Vasamed N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasamed has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Vasamed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $322.83 million 10.34 -$101.36 million ($4.32) -25.67 Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vasamed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Vasamed

Vasamed Incorporated designs, licenses, manufactures, and distributes products, software, and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health in the United States. It offers SensiLase PAD-IQ, which supports skin perfusion pressure, pulse volume recording, and ankle brachial index calculation for Doppler-obtained pressures; and Wound Imaging & SmartDraw wound measurement systems. The company also provides PAD-IQ Studycast that provides rapid transmission of diagnostic tests to vascular specialist for interpretation of results and medically indicated therapeutic intervention; and custom carrying case to secure and protect the PAD-IQ system. It serves clinicians and patients. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

