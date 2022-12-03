Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey Sells 978 Shares

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $261.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 842.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $13,422,000. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

