Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 51.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $97.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.