Conflux One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.94 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $60.27 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:



Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.0289227 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,269,134.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

